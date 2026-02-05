Skip to main content
Detroit Mercy wins 76-63 over Milwaukee

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Nadeau scored 18 points as Detroit Mercy beat Milwaukee 76-63 on Wednesday.

Nadeau shot 7 of 11 from the floor and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Titans (10-12, 7-6 Horizon League). Orlando Lovejoy scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line. London Maiden had 10 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers (9-16, 5-9) were led in scoring by Sekou Konneh and Aaron Franklin, who each finished with 10 points. Konneh had seven rebounds Franklin added two steals for Milwaukee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

