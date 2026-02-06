Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Eaton’s 21 lead Saint Peter’s past Manhattan 80-75

By AP News

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Bryce Eaton had 21 points in Saint Peter’s 80-75 win against Manhattan on Thursday.

Eaton added six assists for the Peacocks (13-8, 10-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brent Bland shot 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Lucas Scroggins finished with 11 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Fraser Roxburgh led the Jaspers (9-16, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Manhattan also got 19 points from Jaden Winston. Anthony Isaac finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.