Jackson, White lead North Texas to commanding 44-6 win over UNLV.

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tayven Jackson passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Jahiem White scored twice and North Texas defeated UNLV 44-6 on Saturday.

With 70 new players, including 53 transfers, and a season-opening 52-16 loss to defending national champion Indiana, the Mean Green were impressive in their home opener against a team that was expected to battle for a Group of Six playoff spot to give first-year coach Nate Brown his initial win.

Jackson was 15-of-26 passing for 233 yards, including a 32-yard connection with White that made it 13-0 in the first quarter. White had 124 yards and 12 carries, reaching the end zone on a 5-yard run on the opening possession of the second half for a 27-3 lead.

Jackson had a short touchdown run in the first half and a 16-yard connection with Max Reese in the third. Brendon Haygood had a rushing touchdown and Dominic De Freitas kicked three field goals.

The defense for the Mean Green (1-1) forced five fumbles and recovered three, had four sacks and picked off one pass.

The Rebels (1-2) were limited to two field goals from Ramon Villela.

Up next

UNLV: At Akron next Saturday.

North Texas: At Texas State next Saturday.

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