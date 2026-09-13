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Rice’s 2 rushing TDs help Hawaii beat New Mexico State 29-19

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By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — DeVon Rice had two rushing touchdowns, Tama Uiliata had 10 receptions for 107 yards and threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring, and Hawaii beat New Mexico State 29-19 on Saturday night.

Micah Alejado was 33-of-45 passing for 346 yards for the Rainbow Warriors. Audric Harris had 105 yards receiving and Kainoa Carvalho had nine receptions for 82 yards.

Uiliata took a direct snap on fourth-and-4 and his scoring strike to Frank Abreu made it a 10-point game. Alejado hit Devon Tauaefa for 14 yards on a third-and-2 and connected with Uiliata for a 16-yard gain on third-and-15 earlier in the drive.

Jamih Otis intercepted a pass that gave Hawaii possession with 3:58 remaining to essentially seal it.

Hawaii (1-2) is 12-1 against the Aggies, 8-0 at home.

De’Marcus Peters picked up a fumble that was forced by Gabe Peterson and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown that made it 19-all when Ilya Uvaydov missed the PAT attempt early in the third quarter. Sean Olvera-Harle kicked a 33-yard field goal that capped an 11-play, 57-yard drive about 4 1/2 minutes later that gave Hawaii a 22-19 lead.

Hedden was 19-of-35 passing for 256 yards with a 33-yard touchdown to TK King and two interceptions for New Mexico State (1-2). James Jones had 78 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Olvera-Harle made field goals of 32 and 42 yards in the first half.

Up next

New Mexico State: Hosts New Mexico on Sept. 26.

Hawaii: Visit Wyoming on Sept. 26.

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