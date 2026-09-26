Richter throws 3 TD passes, 2 long to Hammer, Toledo dominates San Diego State 41-16.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — John Alan Richter threw three touchdown passes, Isaac Zay returned an interception 67 yards for a score, and Toledo dominated San Diego State 41-16 on Saturday.

Bryson Hammer broke free over the middle and hauled in a pass from Richter for a 78-yard touchdown late in the second quarter for a 17-3 lead. The Aztecs tried, and failed, an on-side kick to start the second half, and on the next play Hammer scored on a 38-yard reception.

Richter was 16-of-22 passing for 284 yards, and Hammer had six catches for 133.

Zay’s pick midway through the third quarter made it 34-3, and Connor Walendzak ran for a touchdown for the fourth-straight game.

Toledo (3-1) finished with 493 yards and held San Diego State (1-3) to 296, with 143 of those coming on its two late scoring drives.

Jayden Denegal and Draiden Trudeau both threw scoring passes for the Aztecs, combining to go 23 of 36 for 259 yards.

Up next

San Diego State: The Aztecs open Pac-12 Conference play at home against Texas State next Saturday.

Toledo: The Rockets go to Ball State for first Mid-American Conference game next Saturday.

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