Garrison Rippa nails go-ahead field goal to help Jacksonville State edge FIU 27-24

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Caden Creel threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns, and Garrison Rippa kicked a 26-yard field goal with 44 seconds remaining as Jacksonville State edged FIU 27-24 on Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) are 19-3 at home since moving to the FBS. They drove 82 yards in 13 plays for the winning field goal after the game entered the fourth quarter tied at 24.

Creel threw first-quarter touchdown passes of 38 yards to Luke Gilbert and 36 yards to Deondre Johnson to help Jacksonville State build a 17-7 lead.

FIU (3-3, 1-1) rallied behind JJ Kohl, who escaped pressure on third-and-15 and found Maguire Anderson for a 50-yard touchdown. Kohl connected with Anderson again for a 30-yard score to tie the game at 17 before halftime.

Josiah Taylor recorded his first career interception late in the second quarter, but FIU kicker Robert Czeremcha missed a 38-yard field goal as time expired.

Justus Savage scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 4-yard run in the third quarter before Devonte Lyons answered with an 8-yard score to tie it at 24.

Kohl threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, and Anderson caught eight passes for 133 yards and two scores.

Czeremcha also missed a 49-yard field goal as time expired.

Up next

Florida International: Hosts Middle Tennessee State next Tuesday.

Jacksonville State: At New Mexico State on Oct. 28.

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