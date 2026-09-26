Owen McCown passes for 303 yards and 3 TDs as UTSA beats Colorado State 59-45

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Owen McCown passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, Will Henderson III and Brandon High Jr. each rushed for a score, and UTSA beat Colorado State 59-45 on Saturday.

UTSA trailed 14-0 after the opening two minutes as Mel Brown returned the opening kickoff for a 94-yard touchdown and K’saan Farrar connected with a wide-open Terrence Smith Jr. for a 74-yard touchdown on Colorado State’s first offensive play of the game.

But the Roadrunners rallied behind five straight touchdown drives to go ahead 35-14 with 6:48 left in the second quarter. Then Mekhi Anderson returned a third-quarter kickoff 100 yards to make it 42-28.

Colorado State got within a one-touchdown deficit two times in the fourth quarter — with 8:55 and 2:09 remaining — but UTSA had an answer each time. Michael Petro made a 46-yard field goal to make it 52-42 and A’Marion Peterson capped the scoring with a 47-yard run.

Joel Rogers sealed the game on an interception with 1:31 left.

UTSA (3-1) rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns, with 89 yards from Henderson and 76 by High. DJ Allen Jr., Anderson and David Amador II each had a touchdown grab.

Farrar was 29 of 46 for 344 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Colorado State (2-2). Brown had a team-high 90 yards rushing and Durell Robinson rushed for two touchdowns. Smith caught six passes for 102 yards.

Up next

Colorado State: Returns home to play Oregon State next Saturday.

UTSA: Plays at Rice next Saturday.

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