Leatherwood throws 5 touchdown passes, rallies Tennessee Tech past Wofford 42-38

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jax Leatherwood threw five touchdown passes, the last to Eric Weatherly with 1:06 to play, to rally Tennessee Tech to a 42-38 win over Wofford on Saturday.

Leatherwood threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 24 yards to Weatherly and 8 yards to MJ Flowers, which tied the game at 35 with 3:23 to play. The Terriers retook the lead on Sam Spence’s 42-yard field goal at the 1:46 mark.

However, Tre’ Holloway returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the Wofford 30 and Leatherwood completed three straight passes, the last a 15-yard to Weatherly for the win.

Leatherwood was 38-of-48 passing for 427 yards for the Golden Eagles (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference), ranked 12th in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision poll. Weatherly had nine catches for 100 yards. Qua Ashley and Ivan Hoyt also had touchdown receptions as Leatherwood connected with 12 different receivers.

Ethan Drumm was 19-of-31 passing for 304 yards for the Terriers (2-3, 1-2) with touchdown passes to four different receivers. Colby Alexander led the way with four catches for 100 yards. Gerald Modest Jr. rushed for 84 yards and a score.

Up next

Tennessee Tech: At Western Carolina next Saturday.

Wofford: At Furman next Saturday.

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