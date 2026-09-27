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Rutherford throws 4 touchdown passes, Stephen F Austin coasts past Northeastern State 63-14

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By AP News

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Rutherford threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Stephan F. Austin coasted to a 63-14 win over Northeastern State on Saturday night.

Rutherford was 16 of 23 for 299 yards with touchdowns to four different receivers. He also threw a pair of interceptions. He opened the scoring with a 6-yard run.

Three other Lumberjacks scored on runs, with Jaylen Jenkins’ 55-yard run making it 14-0 and Jeffrey Jones going 70 yards for a score. Jenkins finished with 94 yards, and Jones had 83.

Kylon Harris had three catches for 109 yards with a 35-yard touchdown for the Lumberjacks, and Bugs Mortimer had 90 yards on three catches with a 41-yard score.

Emiril Gant had a 41-yard scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter for SFU (5-0), ranked No. 9 in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision poll.

Donnie Smith threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns for the Division II RiverHawks (3-2), who piled up 478 yards but allowed 617.

Up next

Northeastern State: Home against Texas Permian Basin next Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin: Home against Incarnate Word next Saturday.

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