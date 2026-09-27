Coleman throws 4 TD pass, James Madison cruises past Old Dominion 46-20

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Camden Coleman threw fourth touchdown passes to lead James Madison to a 46-20 win over Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Coleman connected with Cole Keller for 3 yards and Michael Scott for 20 and a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. He found Jeremiah Harrison and Corey Scott for 13 and 18 yards, respectively, in the second.

Morgan Suarez, who had a field goal in the first half, had three more in the second half before Seth Cromwell scored a late touchdown for the Dukes (4-0), who had 405 yards of total offense. George Pettaway ran for 110 yards.

Ryan Huff threw a touchdown pass to Leon Haughton Jr., and Maurki James had a touchdown but the Monarchs (1-3) suffered nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

The Dukes are 5-0 against Old Dominion since joining the Sun Belt in 2022.

Up next

James Madison: home against Marshall next Saturday.

Old Dominion: at Georgia State next Saturday.

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