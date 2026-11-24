BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mikkel Tyne scored all 20 of his points in the first half in Buffalo’s 93-47 victory against Division III’s RIT on Monday.

Tyne added six rebounds for the Bulls (3-3). Dylan Ducommun added 14 points while going 5 of 5 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds and six assists. Antoine Lorick finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Nigel Pierman, Jacob Works and Nolan Smith all scored seven to lead the Tigers.

Tyne’s effort led to a 48-16 lead at halftime.

Up next: Buffalo visits Towson in its next matchup on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.