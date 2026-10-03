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Yoder and Morgan power Lehigh past Fordham 34-0

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By AP News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Luke Yoder rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown and Derek Morgan threw three touchdown passes as Lehigh shut out Fordham 34-0 on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks (6-0, 4-0 Patriot), ranked No. 6 in the Stats Perform poll, scored 31 points in the second quarter and forced five turnovers.

Morgan opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Feaster before connecting with Aiden Schomp for a 10-yard score to make it 14-0.

Lehigh recovered a Fordham fumble on the ensuing kickoff late in the half, and Yoder scored on a 10-yard run with 44 seconds remaining. Morgan then hit Feaster for a 29-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left, and Connor Poole added a 26-yard field goal as time expired to make it 31-0.

Feaster finished with three catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Morgan completed 10 of 20 passes for 152 yards without an interception.

Lehigh held Fordham (1-5, 1-2 Patriot) to 42 yards rushing and intercepted Gunnar Smith three times. Nick Peltekian, William Parton and Ignatious Williams each had an interception.

Smith threw for 190 yards and three interceptions.

Up next

Fordham: Hosts Richmond next Saturday.

Lehigh: Has a bye week before traveling to Cornell on Oct. 17.

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