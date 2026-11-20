DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jon Carroll scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Drake beat Charleston 86-70 on Thursday.

Dre Kindell shot 6 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-1). Owen Larson shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Ben Bradford finished with 16 points for the Cougars (4-1). Charleston also got 16 points and two steals from Xavier Abreu. Max Green finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Drake took the lead with 31 seconds remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Kindell led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 31-29 at the break. Drake pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 11 points. They outscored Charleston by 14 points in the final half, as Carroll led the way with a team-high 17 second-half points.

Up next

Drake next plays Saturday against Missouri State on the road, and Charleston will square off against UTEP on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press