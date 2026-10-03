Jerry Kaminski’s 4 TDs help North Dakota pummel Murray State 55-28

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards and a score as North Dakota overcame a 21-point deficit to beat Murray State 55-28 on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks (5-1, 2-0 MVFC), ranked No. 5 in the Stats Perform poll, scored 52 points in the second and third quarters.

Murray State (1-5, 0-2) led 21-0 before Kaminski threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Hromadka and added a 38-yard touchdown run.

Cameron Weir tied the game at 21 with a 57-yard punt-return touchdown, the first of his career, before Kenten Laughman’s 23-yard field goal gave North Dakota a 24-21 halftime lead.

Kaminski threw touchdown passes of 3 yards to Tray Kuntz and 17 yards to Weir in the third quarter. Charles Langama followed with touchdown runs of 26 and 33 yards to make it 52-21.

Kaminski completed 18 of 24 passes without an interception before leaving the game after the third quarter.

Langama rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries as North Dakota finished with 303 yards rushing.

Mykel Allen rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns for Murray State.

Up next

North Dakota: At Northern Iowa next Saturday.

Murray State: Has a bye week before hosting South Dakota on Oct. 17.

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