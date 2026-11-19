RENO, Nev. (AP) — Elijah Price scored 21 points off of the bench to lead Nevada past Idaho 91-74 on Wednesday.

Price added eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (3-2). Simon Majok scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line.

Miles Klapper led the Vandals (2-3) with 15 points and seven assists. Hudson Ward added 14 points and seven rebounds for Idaho. Diego Trejo-Delgado finished with 13 points.

Led by 10 points from Price before the break, Nevada entered halftime tied with Idaho 35-35. Nevada took a 14-point lead in the second half thanks to a 14-0 run. Price led the Wolf Pack in second-half scoring with 11 points.

Up next

Nevada plays Monday against San Francisco, and Idaho hosts CSU Bakersfield on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press