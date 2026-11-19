LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tahaad Pettiford scored 22 points, Owen Freeman added 18 and Auburn beat UNLV 86-71 in a consolation game of the Players Era 8 tournament on Wednesday night.

Pettiford was 9 of 17 from the floor with two 3-pointers and Freeman was 9-of-12 shooting. Adam Olsen added 15 points and Bukky Oboye chipped in with 14 for Auburn (3-2), which shot 54% from the floor.

George Kimble III added nine assists for the Tigers to go with seven points. Thomas Dowd grabbed 11 of Auburn’s 37 rebounds.

Cam Miles and Tyrin Jones scored 16 points apiece for UNLV (3-2). Dontrez Williams added 10 points.

Auburn closed the first half on a 15-6 surge and led 37-29 at the break. Olsen scored 12 first-half points on four 3s, and Pettiford and Freeman added 10 points apiece.

UNLV pulled within 47-44 with 15:10 remaining. The Tigers answered with an 18-8 surge and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

It was the sixth matchup between the teams and the first since 2004.

Up next

On Thursday, Auburn faces Notre Dame in the fifth-place game. UNLV plays Rutgers for seventh.

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