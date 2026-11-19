SAN DIEGO (AP) — Latrell Davis scored 20 points as San Diego State beat Texas Southern 97-51 on Wednesday.

Davis shot 6 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Aztecs (5-0). Jeremiah Cherry scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field. Tae Simmons and Chance Gladden added 12 points apiece.

Karris Bilal led the Tigers (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Texas Southern also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Bencao Vungo. Xander Wedlow finished with 10 points.

Cherry scored 13 points in the first half to help put the Aztecs up 57-23 at the break. San Diego State extended its lead to 83-36 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 run. Davis scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

Up next

San Diego State’s next game is Tuesday against Iowa State. Texas Southern hosts New Orleans on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press