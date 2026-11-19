EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Lazerek Houston scored 16 points as Washington State beat Hawaii 79-63 on Wednesday.

Houston added 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals for the Cougars (2-3). Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Tyler Kropp shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Chance Trujillo finished with 17 points for the Rainbow Warriors (3-2). Hawaii also got 11 points from Tanner Cuff. Isaiah Kerr finished with 11 points.

Washington State took the lead for good with 3:01 remaining in the first half. The Cougars led 30-26 at halftime.

Washington State pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 13 points.

Up next

Up next for Washington State is a Saturday matchup with Duke, and Hawaii hosts Incarnate Word on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press