Cowan, Thomas led Campbell’s rushing attack over North Carolina Central 38-31

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — JJ Cowan rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown, and De’Von Thomas added 89 yards and two scores as Campbell held off North Carolina Central 38-31 on Saturday.

The Fighting Camels (5-1), ranked No. 18 in the Stats Perform poll, built a 31-14 lead before North Carolina Central scored 17 straight points to tie the game in the third quarter.

Thomas scored on runs of 4 and 32 yards, marking his third game this season with at least two touchdowns. Cowan added a 3-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

North Carolina Central (2-4) pulled within 31-24 on Riley Daniels’ 47-yard field goal before Zion Dobson broke a 62-yard touchdown run with 6:31 left in the third to tie it.

Campbell regained the lead on an 11-play, 56-yard drive capped by Kamden Sixkiller’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Jyron Waiters with 7:28 remaining.

Sixkiller threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and also scored on a 1-yard run. Campbell finished with 262 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground.

Nelson Layne rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns for North Carolina Central. Dobson finished with 80 yards rushing and a score.

Up next

North Carolina Central: Hosts William & Mary next Saturday.

Campbell: Has a bye week before hosting Towson on Oct. 17.

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