Jared Lockhart throws 2 TD passes, Jackson State scores 21 in fourth quarter to defeat Alabama A&M

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jared Lockhart threw two touchdown passes, Jackson State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers rallied to defeat Alabama State 31-28 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

Jackson State, ranked No. 25 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, has won all five matchups since the Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup was moved annually to Ladd-Pebbles Stadium.

Cornelious Brown IV accounted for all four touchdowns for Alabama A&M but it was his fumble that set up Jackson State’s go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, a 17-yard touchdown pass from Lockhart to Kobe Paul.

Alabama A&M led 14-10 at halftime and went up 21-10 on Brown’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Jarel Williams in the third quarter. Brown connected with Jaylan Bean for a 70-yard scoring play and a 28-17 lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs ran only four plays the rest of the game.

In addition to the go-ahead touchdown pass to Paul, Lockhart hit Jabari Jones from 6 yards out for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers did not lead again until 5:42 remained in the game.

Lockhart was 15-of-32 passing for 169 yards, Nate Rembert had 108 receiving yards and Nate Blount IV ran for 88 yards for the Tigers (5-0, 2-0 SWAC).

Brown completed 14 of 30 passes for 263 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1). He also ran for a score.

Up next

Alabama A&M: vs. Bethune-Cookman next Saturday

Jackson State: at Grambling next Saturday

—-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here