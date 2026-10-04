Texas A&M powers past Arkansas 34-7 behind KJ Edwards’ 2 TDs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — KJ Edwards ran for two touchdowns and Marcel Reed threw for 170 yards and ran for a score to lead Texas A&M to a 34-7 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.

Texas A&M (3-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) bounced back after consecutive losses to Kentucky and LSU.

The Aggies led by 7 late in the first quarter before scoring the next 20 points to roll to the victory.

Edwards and Reed ran for 66 yards apiece as the Aggies piled up 231 yards rushing a week after being limited to a season-low 68 in a 35-6 loss at LSU.

KJ Jackson threw for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Arkansas (2-3, 0-2).

The second touchdown by Edwards came on a 3-yard run on A&M’s first drive of the second half that made it 31-7. That score was set up by a 54-yard catch and run by Kiotti Armstrong on the previous play.

The Razorbacks went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 on the next drive and Braylen Russell was stuffed for a loss of 2 yards by Dalton Brooks and Landon Rink.

Brooks intercepted Jackson on the third play of the game to give the Aggies the ball at the Arkansas 28. They cashed in on the error on a 2-yard TD run by Carsyn Baker.

The Aggies made it 14-0 when Edwards scored on a 20-yard run later in the first quarter.

Arkansas cut the lead to 14-7 on a 26-yard touchdown catch by Chris Marshall near the end of the first.

Reed’s 1-yard scamper extended the lead to 21-7 about 2 1/2 minutes before halftime.

David Olano’s career-long 57-yard field goal made it 24-7 at the break.

Olano made a 50-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 34-7.

The takeaway

The Razorbacks have trouble on both sides of the ball and will have to clean up their problems quickly if they hope to avoid another bad season after going 2-10 last year.

The Aggies looked much better than they had in the last two weeks but will still need to improve and limit penalties as they prepare for stronger SEC competition.

Up next

Texas A&M visits 25th-ranked Missouri on Saturday.

Arkansas hosts No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday.

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By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer