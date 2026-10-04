Tarleton State moves to 5-0, beats Chicago State 56-21 behind Anderson’s 4 TD passes

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kaden Anderson threw four touchdowns passes, Bryce Green ran for three scores and Tarleton State rolled to a 56-21 victory over Chicago State on Saturday night.

Anderson was 10-of-22 passing for 145 yards. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes without an interception this season. Green finished with 90 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Miequle Brock added 149 yards rushing on 16 carries for Tarleton State (5-0), ranked fourth in the Stats Perform poll. Markellus Bass also had a touchdown run for the Texans.

Anderson threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to give Tarleton State a 21-7 halftime lead. Green scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter, and then from 5 and 23 yards in the fourth. Bass’ 23-yard touchdown run capped the scoring for the Texans with 3:33 left to play.

Ashton Pannell completed 27 of 44 passes for 292 yards and threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Chicago State (1-5).

Up next

Chicago State: At North Carolina A&T on Oct. 17.

Tarleton State: At Austin Peay on Saturday.

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