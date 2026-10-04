Hollins throws 3 TD passes, South Alabama beats Louisiana-Monroe 52-35

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jared Hollins threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and South Alabama never trailed in a 52-35 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Hollins completed 14-of-19 passes with the primary beneficiaries being Anthony Eager who had 168 yards receiving on four receptions with two touchdowns and Brendan Jenkins who had 91 yards receiving on three catches with a touchdown.

On the second play from scrimmage, Hollins threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Jenkins for the game’s first score. In the third, he threw scoring passes of 35 and 69 yards to Eager.

South Alabama (3-2, 1-0) led 31-14 at halftime. After five games the Jaguars are averaging 35.4 points per game.

Aidan Armenta threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Warhawks (0-5, 0-1) who have dropped 13 straight dating to a 28-16 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 27, 2025.

Up next

Louisiana-Monroe: Hosts Louisiana Tech on Oct. 17.

South Alabama: Visits Arkansas State on Thursday.

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