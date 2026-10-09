Deshawn Purdie, Ethan Vasko guide Liberty to a 35-3 romp over Sam Houston

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Deshawn Purdie threw a touchdown pass before Ethan Vasko scored two of Liberty’s four rushing touchdowns and the Flames spoiled Sam Houston’s Conference USA opener with a 35-3 victory on Thursday night.

Purdie completed 10 of 14 passes for 114 yards to help Liberty (5-1, 2-0) extend its winning streak to five. He added 57 yards on seven rushes as the Flames piled up 297 on the ground.

Jaylon Coleman led Liberty with 92 yards rushing on seven carries and Kam Davis added 67 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes.

Purdie had a 15-yard scoring toss to Bryce Randolph at the end of an eight-play, 75-yard drive and Liberty took a 7-0 lead on the game’s opening possession.

Vasko ran it in from a yard out for a 14-0 advantage 45 seconds into the second quarter, and Sam Carpenter kicked a 36-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the half for Sam Houston (1-4, 0-1).

Coleman and Purdie combined for 50 yards on back-to-back rushes before Vasko scored on a 3-yard run two plays later and Liberty took a 21-3 lead to start the third.

Davis had a 3-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth, and Terron Kellman capped the scoring with a 9-yard run as the Flames improved to 26-1 in conference home games under Jeff Traylor — in his seventh season.

Landyn Locke had 138 yards on 20-for-30 passing for the Bearkats, who turned the ball over on downs three times in the second half.

Up next

Sam Houston: Hosts Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

Liberty: At Kennesaw State on Oct. 22.

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