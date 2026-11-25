DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Garrett’s 14 points helped High Point defeat Duquesne 75-70 on Tuesday night to continue best start to a season in program history.

Garrett had five rebounds for the Panthers (7-0). CJ Brown scored 13 points and added five assists and three steals. Jason Rivera-Torres had 11 points and shot 2 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line. The Panthers extended their winning streak to seven games.

Kerem Konan led the Dukes (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Duquesne also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Ege Demir. Frederik Jellum also had 12 points.

High Point went into halftime ahead of Duquesne 43-35. Filip Brankovic scored eight points in the half. CJ’s layup with 6:35 left in the second half gave High Point the lead for good at 62-60.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.