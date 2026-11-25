ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Mateen Rafiq scored 20 points as Cornell beat Bucknell 92-71 on Tuesday night.

Rafiq shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Big Red (4-3). Jacob Beccles scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Quinn Gibson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Luca Soroa finished with 20 points, five assists and five steals for the Bison (1-6). Bucknell also got 15 points and three steals from Luke Soden. Rocco Lamuno finished with 14 points.

Cornell took the lead for good with 7:55 left in the first half. The score was 44-37 at halftime, with Rafiq racking up nine points. Cornell pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 16 points. The Big Red outscored Bucknell by 14 points in the final half, as Beccles led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.