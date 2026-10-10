Echols throws for 3TDs in Charleston Southern’s 49-33 win over South Carolina State

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jared Echols threw for three touchdowns, two to Mekhi Campfield, and Charleston Southern beat South Carolina State 49-39 on Saturday in a game the Buccaneers never trailed.

Echols’ 33-yard touchdown pass to Campfield was the game’s first score. Hakeem Watters returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Bulldogs got on the board near the end of the first when Keely Watson ran it in from the 7. The missed PAT attempt made it 14-6.

Charleston Southern (3-3) used the second quarter to distance itself when Dwayne Wright crashed in from the 1, Quay Kindell returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and Echols threw a 13-yard score to Campfield to make it 35-16 before halftime.

Ronnie Robinson threw for 279 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. Josh Shaw had a pair of short touchdown runs for South Carolina State (5-2) which entered ranked 21st in the Stats Perform poll.

Kickoff was moved up six hours to noon EST in anticipation of inclement weather.

Up next

South Carolina State is off next week then hosts Norfolk State on Oct. 24.

Charleston Southern faces Clemson on the road Saturday.

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