Jax Leatherwood helps Tennessee Tech edge Furman 20-15

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jax Leatherwood threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, and Carter Brown made two 52-yard field goals in the fourth quarter as Tennessee Tech held off Furman 20-15 on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (5-1, 3-1 Southern Conference), ranked No. 15 in the Stats Perform Poll, led 14-3 at halftime and survived a second-half Furman rally.

Leatherwood opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tre’ Holloway in the first quarter, and M.J. Flowers added a 1-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left in the first half.

Furman (2-5, 1-2) pulled within 14-8 in the third quarter after Connor Adams blocked a punt for a safety and Nathan Chapman made a 53-yard field goal.

Brown kicked a 52-yard field goal early in the fourth to make it 17-8, but Connor Ackerley answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Luke Shields to cut the deficit to 17-15 with 8:30 remaining.

Brown added another 52-yard field goal with 2:50 left for the final margin.

Flowers rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Ackerley threw for 222 yards and a score. Shields caught seven passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Up next

Tennessee Tech: Hosts Eastern Kentucky next Saturday.

Furman: Has a bye week before playing Samford at home on Oct. 24.

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