Northern Iowa does it again, defeats North Dakota 24-17

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Andrew Price blocked a punt for a touchdown, Northern Iowa forced five turnovers and the Panthers celebrated their homecoming with a 24-17 victory over North Dakota on Saturday.

Leading 24-17 and looking to defeat a Football Championship Subdivision top-5 team for the second straight game, Northern Iowa had to hold on for the final 2:37 against a North Dakota team that had lost three fumbles and two interceptions and had benched starting quarterback Jerry Kaminski, who had three of the giveaways.

North Dakota, ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform poll, did not reach midfield and the Panthers ran out the clock.

Northern Iowa (3-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) won with 144 total yards and 11 first downs on offense. The Panthers scored their first touchdown when Price blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone. Their two other touchdowns came on drives of 21 and 20 yards following turnovers by Kaminski.

North Dakota (5-2, 2-1) trailed 24-10 at halftime and managed to climb within seven points early in the fourth quarter on backup quarterback Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson’s short touchdown run.

Although the Fighting Hawks finished with 367 yards of total offense, they did not cross midfield on their final three possessions while managing only two first downs.

The Panthers defeated then-No. 3 Illinois State 28-21 on Sept. 26.

Up next

North Dakota: vs. South Dakota State next Saturday.

Northern Iowa: at Youngstown State next Saturday. —-

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