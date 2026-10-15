Campbell hits 3 FGs as Western Kentucky defeats Sam Houston 16-3

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Brock Glenn and Coleson Arends connected on the game’s lone touchdown, Karl Campbell hit all three of his field goal attempts, and Western Kentucky took down Sam Houston 16-3 on Wednesday night.

The Hilltoppers (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) remain perfect against Sam Houston since the Bearkats (1-5, 0-2) joined CUSA in 2023, and are 4-1 in the series.

Freshman Jonathan Stafford Jr. had five catches for 37 yards, and his 41 receptions are third on WKU’s freshman receiving list.

WKU scored on its first possession of the game after forcing a Sam Houston three-and-out in just 50 seconds of game time.

Arends reeled in a 23-yard pass from Glenn to cap an 11-play, 65-yard drive.

Campbell connected on field goals of 33, 35, and 39 yards.

The Bearkats’ only points came from Sam Carpenter’s 42-yard field goal in the second quarter. They were held to 177 total yards, and managed just 12 first downs.

Freshman Westen Ard had a career-high 10 total tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

Up next

Western Kentucky: host Delaware on Oct. 27.

Sam Houston: host New Mexico State on Oct. 21. ___

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