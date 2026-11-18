FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Lucas Toukam finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds to power Northern Arizona to a 72-59 victory over Embry-Riddle (AZ) on Tuesday.

Chris Komin totaled 13 points and five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (1-4). Tamiel Green shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Ethan Macken led the way for the Eagles with 12 points and six rebounds. Adam Mickulin added 11 points andLex Clontz finished with nine points.

Up next: Northern Arizona visits Cal Poly in its next matchup on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.