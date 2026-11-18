LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to go with five assists to lead Wyoming to an 81-79 victory over Sam Houston on Tuesday.

The Cowboys led 77-67 with 3:32 remaining. With 54 seconds left, Justin Begg hit a 3-pointer for Sam Houston to get within 78-76 but the Bearkats couldn’t take the lead.

Khaden Bennett scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Cowboys (4-1). Uriyah Rojas shot 5 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Jacobe Coleman led the Bearkats (2-3) with 17 points. Sam Houston also got 16 points from Begg. Yoda Oke had 15 points.

Wyoming led 43-36 at halftime. Bennett scored 12 points in the half. Wyoming used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 76-63 with 4:20 left in the game.

Up next

Wyoming’s next game is Sunday against Duquesne, and Sam Houston visits Boise State on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press