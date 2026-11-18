STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Austin Maurer scored 13 points and Julius Price scored 12 points and Stanford avoided UC Irvine’s upset bid by beating the Anteaters 65-61 on Tuesday night.

Reserves Christian Bliss scored 11 points and Aziz Olajuwon scored 10 for Stanford (4-1).

Jovan Jester Jr. scored 14 points, Tama Isaac and reserve Josiah Johnson each scored 11 and Nils Cooper 10 for UC Irvine (3-1).

Stanford needed an 8-0 run in the final 2:33 to get the win. Olajuwon and Bliss made consecutive 3-pointers in a 45-second span to put the Cardinal ahead 61-60, Stanford’s first lead since 16:20 remained in the first half.

Johnson’s basket with 12:13 remaining gave UC Irvine its last double-digit lead at 49-39 before the Cardinal began a methodical climb back.

The Anteaters used a 17-2 run and turned a 5-3 deficit three minutes in to a 20-7 lead midway through the first half. Luke Issak made consecutive 3-pointers and Mason Hodges converted a three-point play during Irvine’s offensive outburst.

Irvine led 39-28 at halftime.

Stanford owns a 6-1 all-time advantage against UC Irvine. Before Tuesday, the two last met almost 21 years ago.

Up next

UC Irvine: Hosts San Diego on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts Sacramento State on Thursday.

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