Austyn Modrzewski connects with Brayden White in OT for 26-23 South Dakota win over North Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austyn Modrzewski hit Brayden White with a 14-yard touchdown pass to give South Dakota a 26-23 overtime win over North Dakota on Saturday in a matchup of top 10 Championship Subdivision teams.

Kenten Laughman kicked a 45-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation to tie the game then kicked a 38-yarder on North Dakota’s overtime possession for the Fighting Hawks’ first lead. Charles Pierre Jr. rushed for 11 yards on the Coyotes’ first OT play then Modrzewski found White in the left corner of the end zone for the game-winning points.

South Dakota (7-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 8 in the Stats Perform poll, had a 17-0 lead through the first quarter after a 4-yard Jackson Proctor run and Modrzewski’s 4-yard TD toss to Tysen Boze. Trailing 20-3 at halftime, the Hawks (6-3, 3-2), ranked No. 6, rallied on 1-yard TD runs by Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson and Matt Lawson before Laughman’s game-tying field goal.

Modrzewski threw for 159 yards and two scores with Pierre rushing for 128 yards on 21 carries. White had 101 yards receiving on six catches with the winning TD.

Jerry Kaminski was 25 of 46 for 251 yards for the Hawks.

Up next

North Dakota: at Youngstown State next Saturday.

South Dakota: at South Dakota State on Saturday.

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