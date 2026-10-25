Parson accounts for 3 TDs as Austin Peay holds off North Alabama 27-21

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Chris Parson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Austin Peay to a 27-21 victory over North Alabama on Saturday night.

Parson broke loose on a 22-yard touchdown run to give Austin Peay a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter. North Alabama answered on Destin Wade’s 74-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Johnson to retake the lead, 21-17. Parson threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Denver Harper two plays later and the Governors led 24-21 heading into the fourth.

The Governors’ Hamilton DiBoyan kicked a 30-yard field goal with 2:46 left to cap a 14-play, 77-yard drive that chewed just over seven minutes. North Alabama lost a fumble on its final possession.

Parson completed 17 of 32 passes for 215 yards and added 61 yards rushing on 19 carries. Harper finished with six catches for 98 yards receiving. Marvin Sims added 94 yards on six catches that included a touchdown for Austin Peay (7-2, 3-1 United Athletic Conference), ranked ninth in the Stats Perform FCS poll.

Wade was 18-of-28 passing for 247 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 68 yards on 19 carries for North Alabama (4-4, 1-2).

Up next

North Alabama: at Central Arkansas next Saturday.

Austin Peay: vs. Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 7.

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