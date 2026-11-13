Duckett leads UC Riverside over San Jose State 80-75

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony Duckett scored 22 points to lead UC Riverside and secured the victory with a jump shot with 1:00 left as the Highlanders knocked off San Jose State 80-75 on Thursday.

Duckett shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Highlanders (3-0). Easton Reagan scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Ben Waller shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Mekhi Mason led the Spartans (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. San Jose State also got 15 points and five assists from Joey Chammaa. Robert Vaihola finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Duckett scored 10 points in the first half and UC Riverside went into the break trailing 37-36. Duckett scored 12 points in the second half for UC Riverside, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.

Up next

Up next for UC Riverside is a matchup Saturday with Fresno State on the road. San Jose State hosts Alabama State on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press