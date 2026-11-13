Stokes has 5 total TDs, Memphis blows 21-point lead before beating South Florida 52-41

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Stokes threw three touchdown passes and added two rushing TDs and Memphis blew a 21-point lead before the Tigers beat South Florida 52-41 on Thursday night.

Jaylin Carter had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Memphis (8-2, 5-1 American Conference).

The Tigers, who won 59-8 at Charlotte on Oct. 3, are the only team in the Bowl Subdivision with 50-plus points in multiple road games this season.

Stokes was 15-of-31 passing for 313 yards with no interceptions and finished with 73 yards rushing on eight carries.

Luke Kromenhoek, who made his fourth career start, had 271 yards passing and three touchdowns to go with a 146 yards rushing and a score on 30 carries or South Florida (6-4, 2-4). Jason Collins Jr. had a 13-yard touchdown reception and added a 75-yard rushing TD.

Nico Gramatica, who made a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter, kicked a 38-yarder with 8:04 to play that gave South Florida its first lead at 41-38.

Two plays from scrimmage later, Stokes hit Jemyri Davis for a 76-yard touchdown.

The Bulls marched deep into Memphis territory before Kromenhoek’s pass on fourth-and-2 was dropped in the end zone by Bryson Rodgers with 3:38 to play.

After the Tigers went three-and-out, Harrison Tuck’s 51-yard punt from the back of the end zone gave USF possession at its 47. Collins was stopped for a 5-yard loss before J’Mond Tapp had back-to-back sacks before an incomplete pass on fourth-and-27 with 57 seconds left.

Carter capped the scoring with a 26-yard rushing TD.

Up next

Memphis: Visits Navy on Nov. 21.

South Florida: Plays Nov. 21 at Florida Atlantic.

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