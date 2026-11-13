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Addy Brown, Sienna Betts lead No. 10 UCLA to 76-44 win over Arizona

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By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Addy Brown had 18 points and eight rebounds, Sienna Betts had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and No. 10 UCLA never trailed Thursday night in a 76-44 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Timea Gardiner added 16 points, KK Bransford scored 13 and Somto Okafor 10 for UCLA (3-0).

Makayla Presser-Palmer and Aliyahna Morris led Arizona (2-1) with eight points apiece.

Betts made back-to-back baskets before Donovyn Hunter hit a 3-pointer that made it 14-4 a little more than 4 minutes into the game and the Bruins took a 13-point lead into halftime.

Sumaya Sugapong hit a 3-pointer and Gerda Raulusaityte followed with a layup 48 seconds into the second half that made it 37-29 but the Wildcats got no closer.

Brown had a three-point play and hit a 3-pointer as part of a a 16-2 run that closed the third quarter and gave UCLA a 62-39 lead going into the fourth.

The Wildcats scored just 19 second-half points, five in the fourth period — their lowest-scoring quarter this season. Arizona shot 24% (14 of 58) overall, made just 3 of 16 (19%) from 3-point range, and hit 13 of 19 (68%) from the free-throw line.

The Bruins have won four straight against Arizona and lead the all-time series with their former Pac-12 rival 67-25.

Up next

Arizona: Hosts Oregon State on Sunday.

UCLA: Hosts Princeton on Sunday.

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