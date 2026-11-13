Cam McDaniels scores 22 points, UTEP beats New Mexico State 60-58

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Cam McDaniels had 22 points in UTEP’s 60-58 win over New Mexico State on Thursday night.

McDaniels added five rebounds for the Miners (2-1). Leif Moeller scored 10 points while going 4 of 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Youssouf Traore finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Jermaine Washington led the Aggies (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Mark Lavrenov added 14 points and eight rebounds for New Mexico State. Adrame Diongue also had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

McDaniels put up 11 points in the first half for UTEP, who went into the break tied 28-28 with New Mexico State. UTEP took the lead for good with 2:41 remaining in the second half on a layup from Traore to make it 60-58 and cap the scoring.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.