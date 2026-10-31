Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Lester scores twice, Diaz Nicholas kicks 5 FGs, Marshall controls Old Dominion 36-23

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — TJ Lester ran for two touchdowns, Jorge Diaz Nicholas made a school-record five field goals and Marshall turned four turnovers into 20 points en route to a 36-23 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

Caleb Clark-Gloer, Daytione Smith and Charles McCartherens all picked off a pass by Jaxon Potter. Diaz Nicholas converted from 35, 30, 24, 40 and 24 yards.

The tone was set early when Kenyatt Hardge II sacked Potter and forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and Cannon Mu Lewis recovered at the 26. Four plays later Lester went up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown.

The defense then pinned the Monarchs deep in their own territory and one play after a punt Lester went 49 yards to the end zone.

Marshall (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) started five drives in Old Dominion territory.

The Thundering Herd, now 11-1 against ODU, was outgained 409-336 in total yards and converted just 2 of 14 third-down plays but held the ball more than 10 minutes longer.

Three Marshall quarterbacks combined to go 8 of 18 for 142 yards with an interception. Judah Price ran for 82 yards and Lester had 76.

Potter threw for 329 yards for Old Dominion (2-7, 1-5) with Josh Rodriguez gaining 143 yards on nine receptions. Maurki James had two rushing touchdowns and Brandon Crutchfield had a 44-yard interception return for a score.

Up next

Marshall: at Georgia Southern next Saturday.

Old Dominion: at Coast Carolina next Saturday.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.