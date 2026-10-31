Lester scores twice, Diaz Nicholas kicks 5 FGs, Marshall controls Old Dominion 36-23

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — TJ Lester ran for two touchdowns, Jorge Diaz Nicholas made a school-record five field goals and Marshall turned four turnovers into 20 points en route to a 36-23 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

Caleb Clark-Gloer, Daytione Smith and Charles McCartherens all picked off a pass by Jaxon Potter. Diaz Nicholas converted from 35, 30, 24, 40 and 24 yards.

The tone was set early when Kenyatt Hardge II sacked Potter and forced a fumble on the second snap of the game and Cannon Mu Lewis recovered at the 26. Four plays later Lester went up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown.

The defense then pinned the Monarchs deep in their own territory and one play after a punt Lester went 49 yards to the end zone.

Marshall (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) started five drives in Old Dominion territory.

The Thundering Herd, now 11-1 against ODU, was outgained 409-336 in total yards and converted just 2 of 14 third-down plays but held the ball more than 10 minutes longer.

Three Marshall quarterbacks combined to go 8 of 18 for 142 yards with an interception. Judah Price ran for 82 yards and Lester had 76.

Potter threw for 329 yards for Old Dominion (2-7, 1-5) with Josh Rodriguez gaining 143 yards on nine receptions. Maurki James had two rushing touchdowns and Brandon Crutchfield had a 44-yard interception return for a score.

Up next

Marshall: at Georgia Southern next Saturday.

Old Dominion: at Coast Carolina next Saturday.

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