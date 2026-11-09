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Grant Best scores 25 to help Air Force hold off Idaho State 89-82

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By AP News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Grant Best finished with 25 points to help Air Force defeat Idaho State 89-82 on Sunday.

Best added five rebounds for the Falcons (2-1). Kam Sanders scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 15 from the floor. Lucas Hobin pitched in with 16 points and six rebounds.

MaCarhy Morris led the Bengals (0-3) with 22 points. Malachi Johnson added 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ike Palmer contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

Sanders scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Air Force to a seven-point victory.

Best scored 17 of his points in the first half, but Idaho State led 42-41 at the break.

Sanders had 16 second-half points and Hobin scored 10 to rally the Falcons.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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