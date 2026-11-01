No. 6 Utah improves to 8-0 with 49-25 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Devon Dampier threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Utah extended the nation’s longest active winning streak with a 49-25 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Utes (8-0, 5-0, Big 12) have won 14 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS and their longest since winning 16 straight from Dec. 20, 2007, to Sept. 12, 2009.

The Utes are 8-0 for the first time since 2010 and have won 10 consecutive Big 12 games.

“Really proud of our guys to come on the road after a big win against Houston and stay focused,” Utah coach Morgan Scalley said. “This is a very good Cincinnati team. Really proud of the coaches and the players for focusing on not letting the last game take over what we needed to do today.”

The Bearcats (5-3, 2-3) were coming off an upset of previously unbeaten Texas Tech, but no unranked team has beaten top-10 opponents in back-to-back weeks since South Carolina in 2022.

Utah possessed the ball for more than 10 minutes in the first quarter to take control.

The Utes drove 78 yards in 12 plays on their first possession and Dampier’s 4-yard TD pass to Hunter Andrews put them ahead 7-0.

Wayshawn Parker scored on a 13-yard TD run, capping a 75-yard drive to make it 14-3. Parker rushed for 82 yards.

“(Offensive coordinator) Kevin (McGiven) and his staff did such a nice job dissecting how to attack their defense,” Scalley said. “They did a really nice job of spreading the ball around and running the ball efficiently.”

Early in the second quarter, Utah’s Rabbit Evans returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown to make the score 21-3. It was the first fumble return TD for the Utes since 2022.

The Bearcats had a chance to get back into the game after a 63-yard completion to Malachi Henry gave them first-and-goal. But a holding penalty and a sack forced a 35-yard field-goal attempt which was missed.

“We knew Utah was a good team coming in and they certainly played like that in the first half,” Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield said. “When you get close to the end zone, you have to punch it in and get touchdowns.”

Utah put the game out of reach after that.

Daniel Bray’s 30-yard TD run made the score 28-3. Bray also had a TD catch in the first half.

Elijah Davis’ 39-yard interception return for a touchdown made the score 42-6 with 34 seconds remaining before halftime. It was the 23rd straight season that Utah had a pick six.

It was the most points scored in a half by the Utes since scoring 43 in the first half of a 53-7 win over Colorado on Oct. 25, 2025.

Big day

Andrews tied a career-high with five catches and set career highs with 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His previous best for yards was 44 last season at Wyoming.

“We got to find a way to get Hunter the ball,” Dampier said. “Hunter is such a dynamic player. It’s crazy how big and how fast he is. I was glad he was able to get those touches and he made the most of them.”

Record holder

Dampier had 45 rushing yards on Saturday, giving him 1,228 for his Utah career, most for a quarterback in program history. Travis Wilson had 1,225 rushing yards from 2012 to 2015.

“He was fantastic today,” Scalley said. “That kid’s ultra competitive. He wasn’t pleased with how he played against Houston in terms of throwing the ball, but man did he step up big (today).”

The takeaway

Utah: There was no letdown for the Utes after last week’s big win over Houston. Cincinnati’s upset of Texas Tech assured the Utes wouldn’t take the Bearcats lightly.

Cincinnati: Cole Tabb continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Bearcats since transferring from Stanford. Tabb rushed for 131 yards and had a 48-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Up next

Utah: Hosts No. 8 BYU on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Visits No. 18 Houston on Saturday.

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By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press