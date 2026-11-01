Abilene Christian dismantles West Georgia 59-0 behind 4 total TDs from Tucker Parks

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tucker Parks threw three touchdown passes and he was one of five players who scored rushing touchdowns for Abilene Christian in the Wildcats’ 59-0 rout of West Georgia on Saturday.

Two of Parks’ touchdown passes came in the first quarter — 26 and 41 yards to Cristian Driver — as Abilene Christian (5-4, 4-0 United Athletic Conference) built a 21-0 lead. The Wildcats added single touchdowns in the second and third quarters, then scored 24 points in the fourth.

In addition to Parks, the other rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats came from Deonte Deen, Rovaughn Banks Jr., Alex Broome and Trae Hill. Deen’s score went for 53 yards. All but one player who carried the ball scored for Abilene Christian.

Parks completed 19 of 29 passes for 272 yards. He was intercepted once.

Abilene Christian led in total yards 499-172. West Georgia (1-8, 0-4) managed only 101 yards passing and 71 rushing.

The Wildcats had two sacks and nine tackles for loss. Santana Miller was in on 12 total tackles.

Up next

Abilene Christian: at FCS top-ranked Tarleton State next Saturday.

West Georgia: at Central Arkansas next Saturday. ——-

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