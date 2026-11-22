DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Uriyah Rojas scored 19 points while going 6 of 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range). Gavin Gores shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Yoav Berman led the Dukes (5-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Ege Demir added 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Duquesne. Kerem Konan finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals. The loss snapped the Dukes’ five-game winning streak.

Wyoming took the lead for good with 2:47 left in the first half. The score was 41-33 at halftime, with Rojas racking up 14 points. Wyoming outscored Duquesne in the second half by 10 points, with Meyer scoring a team-high 13 points after intermission.

Up next

Both teams next play Tuesday. Wyoming squares off against Kent State and Duquesne plays High Point.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.