WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Teagan Moore’s 19 points helped Western Kentucky defeat George Washington 86-78 on Sunday.

Moore added five rebounds and seven steals for the Hilltoppers (5-2). L.J. Hackman shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Emondrek Erkins-Ford had 15 points and went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Omari Witherspoon led the way for the Revolutionaries (5-2) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Jean Aranguren added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for George Washington. Andrew Phillips also had 11 points.

Western Kentucky took the lead with 18:37 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hackman led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-31 at the break. Moore scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Western Kentucky to an eight-point victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.