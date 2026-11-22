YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Josh Baldwin had 23 points in William & Mary’s 75-63 victory against Youngstown State on Sunday.

Baldwin shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Tribe (5-2). Brian Carter Jr. added 17 points while going 4 of 8 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Trevon Blassingame had nine points and shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Jeff Nwankwo finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Penguins (2-4). Youngstown State also got 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Kelvin Amoako. Jaiden Haynes finished with 11 points.

William & Mary took the lead for good with 14:34 left in the first half. The score was 35-27 at halftime, with Baldwin racking up nine points. William & Mary pulled away with a 10-3 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 11 points. They outscored Youngstown State by four points in the final half, as Baldwin led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.