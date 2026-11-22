MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Peyton Law had 20 points in South Alabama’s 79-66 win over West Florida on Sunday.

Law also contributed 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (4-4). Jalen Langsy scored 20 points, going 7 of 14 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Stephen Williams shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

D.J. Shine finished with 26 points and three steals for the Argonauts (3-4). Jay King added 24 points for West Florida. Rodrigo Farias finished with six points and two steals.

Up next

South Alabama plays Tuesday against Florida A&M at home, and West Florida visits Northwestern State on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.