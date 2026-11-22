SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Josiah Dotzler had 19 points in South Dakota’s 74-73 win against Utah Tech on Sunday.

Dotzler also contributed five assists for the Coyotes (3-5). Vince Buzelis scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Stef van Bussel shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Ethan Potter led the way for the Trailblazers (1-5) with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Owen Mackay added 16 points for Utah Tech. Aris Rodriguez finished with 12 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press