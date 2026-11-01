Anderson’s late TD pass lifts undefeated Tarleton State over Eastern Kentucky 28-24

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kaden Anderson threw his second touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to B.J. Fleming with 1:54 to play, and undefeated Tarleton State scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to beat Eastern Kentucky 28-24 on Saturday night.

Brady Hensley’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Eastern Kentucky a 24-21 lead with 3:18 remaining before Anderson answered three plays later. EKU turned the ball over on downs on its final possession.

Anderson completed 18 of 32 passes for 351 yards but threw two interceptions. Marquis Willis had four receptions for 173 yards that included a 27-yard touchdown. Tanner Schmidt made eight catches for 107 yards.

Tylan Hines ran for 110 yards on 15 carries for Tarleton State (9-0, 4-0 United Athletic Conference), which entered top-ranked in the Stats Perform poll for the second straight week. Miequle Brock had a 34-yard touchdown run with 13:59 remaining and finished with 79 yards rushing.

Myles Burkett was 11-of-17 passing for 248 yards and threw a touchdown pass for EKU (3-6, 2-2). Hensley also had a 63-yard touchdown run and finished with 139 yards on the ground. Jayden West had two catches for 105 yards.

The Texans are 13-1 at home dating to last season.

Up next

Eastern Kentucky: Visits Austin Peay on Saturday.

Tarleton State: Hosts Abilene Christian on Saturday.

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