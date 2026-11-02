Barnett’s 24 help Middle Tennessee knock off Fisk 117-73

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Quintero Barnett scored 24 points as Middle Tennessee beat Fisk 117-73 on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Barnett shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Blue Raiders. Eli Rice scored 18 points, shooting 5 for 11 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Marcus Whitlock shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Kaleb Jeffries led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Simeon Williams added 16 points for Fisk. Josh Alexander finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Middle Tennessee took the lead for good with 19:16 remaining in the first half. The score was 52-32 at halftime, with Barnett racking up 16 points. Middle Tennessee pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Fisk by 24 points in the final half, as Whitlock led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press